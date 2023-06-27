Mississippi woman arrested after she reportedly shot another woman in neck with pellet gun Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Mississippi woman was accused of shooting another woman in the neck with a pellet gun has been arrested.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Catheann Lee, 35, of Warren County, was charged with aggravated assault.

Judge Jeff Crevitt set Catheann Lee’s bond at $5,000 at an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the case will be referred to the next grand jury.

Pace said sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 8 p.m. on June 22 that a woman was injured in the 2500 block of Highway 27 arrived to find a woman bleeding heavily from an injury to her neck saying she was shot with a pellet gun by another woman.

An investigation into the incident identified Lee as the shooter, and warrants were issued for her arrest charging her with aggravated assault.

On June 25, Pace said, Deputy T’onna Sims was on patrol in the Jeff Davis area and saw a woman walking in the middle of Jeff Davis Road. When Sims stopped to check on the woman, she fled from the deputy, who chased her. When Lee ran into a mobile home, Sims called for extra units and Lee was taken into custody without incident.

Pace said the woman who was injured in the incident was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He had no further information on the victim.