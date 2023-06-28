After one year of serving up “Tex-Mex-Issippi” flavors and atmosphere, this Mississippi restaurant continues to amaze with tacos, tortillas and more Published 10:47 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The word “sleepy” may be in this “Tex-Mex-Ississippi” restaurant’s name, but the flavor and atmosphere of Sleepy Cactus is anything but.

Celebrating its first year of serving up breakfast tacos, horchata cold brew, gas station breakfast biscuit casserole and the classic Chilaquiles, Sleepy Cactus continues to welcome customers with classic Tex-Mex flavors and Mississippi hospitality.

Located in a converted gas station, the restaurant was opened in May 2022 by Alexandra (Ale) Santiago, one of the canteen’s former cooks.

Formally known as Oxford Canteen, Sleepy Cactus officially opened its doors during Cinco De Mayo weekend, with customers invited to try a plethora of Mexican-inspired cuisine. No stranger to the restaurant industry and even the Sleepy Cactus building itself, Santiago spent time preparing food for the former building owner, Corbin Evans. After leaving college, she embarked on a path that led her straight to the kitchen of Sleepy Cactus. She spent time in several different Oxford restaurants where she was a bartender and learner, including various restaurants within the City Grocery Group.

During the pandemic, Santiago sold her tacos in neighboring shops around the Oxford Square such as Uptown Coffee – known now as Heartbreak Coffee – before Evans asked her if she wanted to purchase the restaurant.

However, the journey to head chef is one Ale says she’s been working towards ever since she was a child. Growing up in an atmosphere where food was a main source of creativity and family-time, Santiago learned from some of the best – her grandmother and step-grandmother.

Whether it was sitting atop the counter while her grandmother showed her the ropes on meringue or following her mother to some of the best restaurants around the world, Santiago had all the inspiration in her world to bring her dreams to a reality.

“I still call my mom to make sure if they (people in Mexico) eat these sorts of dishes,” she said. “She says she doesn’t know how to cook, but she knows so much about everything.”

Cooking is something Santiago obviously enjoys doing at work, but also in her freetime. Friend, sous-chef, and public relations manager, Kakky Brown shared that she has been fortunate

enough to experience Santiago’s home kitchen cooking too. From ramen to a Thanksgiving spread sandwich, Santiago elevates every dish showing her versatility, talent, and passion.

Brown also spoke on Santiago’s overall demeanor.

“The way I have watched her handle obstacles is admirable,” Brown said. “Instead of dwelling, she moves to the solution. It’s been incredible to watch her choose to move from a place of trust versus doubt and fear, and that’s hard to do when you are going against the grain. The weekend our opening happened, the walk-in fridge went out. She had the attitude of ‘it is what it is,’ playing out the next move.”

Realizing the food industry was mostly a male-dominated world, Santiago relishes the fact that she encapsulates everything it means to be a hardworking, creative woman behind the counter. Using her knowledge and love for food, Santiago wants her customers and employees to feel welcomed into her creatively curated combination of flavors and easy-going workplace atmosphere.

“We’re trying to foster a new restaurant environment in the employee’s sense,” Santiago said. “Because most restaurants are still old-school, still very male-dominated, aggressive places, and we’re trying to make an environment that is healthier and happier.”

As a young entrepreneur, Sleepy Cactus is Santiago’s first step into her dream career and it’s her first glimpse as to what it means to be a woman owning her own restaurant. Brown and Santiago told a story of a young girl and her family who came to eat lunch at Sleepy Cactus.

When the daughter asked her mother who the chef and owner was, the mother replied, “I think it’s that girl back there,” pointing to Santiago. As the mother shared this with Brown and Santiago, the daughter’s face lit up with excitement. She had realized a woman was the one cooking all the food and running the restaurant.

For Santiago, this interaction was a bigger moment of impact. She realized then that her presence as a woman could inspire potential young chefs to dream big too.

“It’s a moment like that where this makes it bigger than just the restaurant,” Santiago said.

With a different menu weekly – grab it while supplies last – Sleepy Cactus is paving ways in the Oxford food sphere. Not only that, Santiago is providing customers and employees with a unique experience, a look into her own heritage, a sight into her biggest passion in life, and a source of empathy behind the scenes.

Sleepy Cactus is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until they sell out. The restaurant is located at 766 N Lamar Blvd.