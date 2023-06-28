Mississippi sheriff releases photos, asks for help identifying burglars Published 5:17 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Images of two suspected burglars have been posted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in hopes that the public can help with th case.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on Friday.

The sheriff’s office pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.