Mississippi sheriff releases photos, asks for help identifying burglars

Published 5:17 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Images of two suspected burglars have been posted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in hopes that the public can help with th case.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on Friday.

The sheriff’s office pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.

