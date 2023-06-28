Mississippi Skies: Level 4 risk issued for Thursday’s dangerous heat Published 8:16 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A Level 4 extreme risk has been issued for much of the Magnolia State for Thursday due to deadly heat conditions.

People sometimes joke about Mississippi’s summer heat and oppressive humidity, but there is nothing to laugh about Thursday and Friday.

Dangerous – potentially deadly – heat has settled in over the region. We’ll have heat index values up to 117 degrees Thursday. There will be a few slight breezes at various times during the day, but winds will be mostly calm. We’ll also stay warm into the night with morning lows only in the upper 70s.

Anyone working outside or living without air conditioning should take precautions to stay safe. Take plenty of water breaks, have fans blowing if possible, and stay in the shade as often as possible. If pets can’t be inside, they should be in shady areas with plenty of water refreshed throughout the day. Check on elderly neighbors or people with special needs.

For a complete list of suggestions and ways to stay safe, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 100 and a heat index up to 111. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Clear overnight with a low of 77.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. High near 101 and heat index up to 114. Overnight, mostly clear with a low of 77.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 98. Heat index up to 110. Clear Thursday night with a low of 77.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 101 and a heat index of 117. Clear overnight with a low of 79.