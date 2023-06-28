Three juveniles escape Mississippi youth detention center. At least one guard, another detainee injured. Published 9:52 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

At least one guard and one detainee were injured when three juveniles escaped a Mississippi youth detention center last night.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted about the escape on social media Wednesday.

“The HCSO is aware of a situation that occurred at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center overnight,” Jones wrote. “At least one detainee and one guard were injured. Three juveniles were also able to escape the facility and have not been located.”

Jones said his office is conducting an investigation into this matter and conducting a search for the escaped juveniles.

“The HCSO is not responsible for the operations, safety, and security of the facility, but we are working with other county officials responsible for the facility and operations to find out what led to this incident occurring,” Jones wrote.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these escaped juveniles is urged to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.