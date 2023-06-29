A walk on the water: Historic Mississippi bridge to open for pedestrians Published 10:13 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

A ‘Sip Stroll event will take place Monday at the Old Mississippi River Bridge.

The bridge will be open to the public for attendees to enjoy the sights from high above the Mississippi River. Warren County Bridge Commission Superintendent Herman Smith advised attendees about beating the heat during the stroll.

“Wear cool clothes, comfortable shoes and bring something to drink,” Smith said.

He added that pets are not allowed during the pedestrian event, but volunteer pet sitters will be available near the entrance of the bridge so animals can be cared for while their owners are out strolling. The Gumbo Pot will have a vendor tent set up near the entrance of the bridge.

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said she is excited about the upcoming event.

“Ultimately, we would hope it would be an attraction with tourists, that they would want to stay in town a little longer and support our merchants here,” Barfield said. “But at the same time, our local residents have long asked for the opportunity to get out there on a more regular basis. So even though it’s not a holiday… it’ll be interesting to see how many people are off on Monday and do bring their families and just come out to enjoy the bridge for a little bit.”

The bridge will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is currently estimated that the bridge will close between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to allow train traffic to pass.

The event is free.