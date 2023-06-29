Mississippi Skies: Get ready for the century mark in real temps, much higher with added humidity Published 10:10 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

Most of the state is expected to hit the 100-degree mark in real temperature today. Once we add in humidity levels, it’s going to feel like 111 – 117 degrees across the state. We continue with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

A lot of people will be traveling or attending events this weekend as we get ready to celebrate Independence Day. If you do travel, be sure to protect pets left at home or in the vehicle against the heat. Take plenty of water in a cooler in case of heavy traffic or car trouble. The dangerous heat continues, so also take precautions while attending events.

North Mississippi

Sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. High near 100 and heat index of 112. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 100 and heat index near 111. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 100 and heat index of 117. A slight chance of an isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Overnight, mostly cloudy, then clear. Low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 107. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 77.