Prisoner found dead in Mississippi jail

Published 10:04 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Prentiss Headlight

A prisoner has died in the Jefferson Davis County jail.

Steve Upton, 54, of Prentiss, was arrested Tuesday after leaving the scene of an accident in Prentiss and charged with DUI. He was transported to the jail that afternoon by Prentiss Police Officers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He reportedly died Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. after he was found unresponsive during food delivery.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed in Jackson.

More Z-newsletter-news

Red, white, and blue: Mississippi communities celebrate Independence Day weekend with music, fireworks, and more

A walk on the water: Historic Mississippi bridge to open for pedestrians

Mississippi Skies: Get ready for the century mark in real temps, much higher with added humidity

Mississippi university gets $1.5 million grant to boost agriculture workforce

Print Article