Prisoner found dead in Mississippi jail Published 10:04 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Prentiss Headlight

A prisoner has died in the Jefferson Davis County jail.

Steve Upton, 54, of Prentiss, was arrested Tuesday after leaving the scene of an accident in Prentiss and charged with DUI. He was transported to the jail that afternoon by Prentiss Police Officers.

He reportedly died Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. after he was found unresponsive during food delivery.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed in Jackson.