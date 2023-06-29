Red, white, and blue: Mississippi communities celebrate Independence Day weekend with music, fireworks, and more Published 10:18 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

If you’re ready to brave the heat and have some fun, there’s certainly no shortage of activities and events to get into this weekend. From a date night to family friendly fun, events begin Friday and continue through Tuesday night.

Most of the events we’ve highlighted have free admission, at least for fireworks; however, some of the festivals and celebrations will offer food trucks, vendors, rides, or other paid activities. Be sure to check websites for specific details. Not all events have admission posted on social media or websites, so check with individual event details if it’s not posted with the event listing below.

Here’s a list of highlights from across the Magnolia State:

Now through July 2

Canton: The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest is bringing hot air balloon displays, fireworks, fun, and festivities all weekend. Some details about daily schedules, admission, and festivities, visit https://www.cantontourism.com/events-2/2017/2/22/mississippi-championship-hot-air-balloon-race

Friday, June 30

Ridgeland: Celebrate America Balloon Glow is back at Northpark Mall. Part of the Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest, events are scheduled in Canton all weekend. For this event, there will be live music, a hot air balloon display, fireworks, and other activities. Free admission. Visit www.visitridgeland.com/ridgeland-events/

Saturday, July 1

Columbus: Fireworks on the Water – Held on the banks of the Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway, there will be food vendors, fireworks, and live music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Call 1-800-920-3533 or visit visitcolumbusms.org for details.

Jackson: Jackson’s Fireworks Extravaganza features food, vendors, and a kids’ zone. Smith Wills Stadium from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tishomingo: The Tishomingo Street Dance is an annual event with plenty of children’s activities, music, vendors, and fireworks. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Tishomingo Baptist parking lot and fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the ball field.

Sunday, July 2

Aberdeen: Red, White, & Bulldog Blue at Aberdeen High School. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Port Gibson: “The Flame is Still Lit” at the City of Port Gibson’s annual fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Claiborne County Fair Grounds.

Monday, July 3

Hattiesburg/Petal: A join celebration between the two cities, the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will be held at parks on both sides of the Leaf River, beginning at 6 p.m. Free admission with some paid activities available, along with food vendors. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4