Red, white, and blue: Mississippi communities celebrate Independence Day weekend with music, fireworks, and more
Published 10:18 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023
If you’re ready to brave the heat and have some fun, there’s certainly no shortage of activities and events to get into this weekend. From a date night to family friendly fun, events begin Friday and continue through Tuesday night.
Most of the events we’ve highlighted have free admission, at least for fireworks; however, some of the festivals and celebrations will offer food trucks, vendors, rides, or other paid activities. Be sure to check websites for specific details. Not all events have admission posted on social media or websites, so check with individual event details if it’s not posted with the event listing below.
Here’s a list of highlights from across the Magnolia State:
Now through July 2
- Canton: The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest is bringing hot air balloon displays, fireworks, fun, and festivities all weekend. Some details about daily schedules, admission, and festivities, visit https://www.cantontourism.com/events-2/2017/2/22/mississippi-championship-hot-air-balloon-race
Friday, June 30
- Ridgeland: Celebrate America Balloon Glow is back at Northpark Mall. Part of the Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest, events are scheduled in Canton all weekend. For this event, there will be live music, a hot air balloon display, fireworks, and other activities. Free admission. Visit www.visitridgeland.com/ridgeland-events/
Saturday, July 1
- Columbus: Fireworks on the Water – Held on the banks of the Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway, there will be food vendors, fireworks, and live music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Call 1-800-920-3533 or visit visitcolumbusms.org for details.
- Jackson: Jackson’s Fireworks Extravaganza features food, vendors, and a kids’ zone. Smith Wills Stadium from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Tishomingo: The Tishomingo Street Dance is an annual event with plenty of children’s activities, music, vendors, and fireworks. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Tishomingo Baptist parking lot and fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the ball field.
Sunday, July 2
- Aberdeen: Red, White, & Bulldog Blue at Aberdeen High School. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
- Port Gibson: “The Flame is Still Lit” at the City of Port Gibson’s annual fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Claiborne County Fair Grounds.
Monday, July 3
- Hattiesburg/Petal: A join celebration between the two cities, the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will be held at parks on both sides of the Leaf River, beginning at 6 p.m. Free admission with some paid activities available, along with food vendors. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
- Belmont: Choctaw/Philadelphia: Celebrate the 4th of July with an incredible fireworks spectacular at the Pearl River Resort. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Biloxi: The 4th of July Fireworks Display is a free event for the entire family. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Free admission.
- Clinton: The 33rd Annual Red White & Blues will be held at Traceway Park off the Natchez Trace with activities, food, music, and fireworks. Free admission, but parking is $10 per car. Tents, chairs, etc., are welcome, but the park is a smoke-free and alcohol-free facility. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
- Gulfport: Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. at Jones Park. Free admission.
- Natchez: LIVE@FIVE + Fireworks! Join friends and neighbors at the Bandstand Park on the Bluff for music, activities, and fireworks over the Mississippi River. Free admission and free activities for children! Music begins at 5 p.m. and a Salute to Veterans is at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Oxford: The LOU 4th of July fireworks show will be displayed from behind Oxford High School and will be visible from parking lots at the school, along Sisk Avenue, the Oxford Conference Center, Della Davidson, and other areas venues and businesses. Tune the radio to 95.5 for patriotic music that coordinates with the fireworks. Free. The show begins at 9 p.m.
- Pontotoc: 4th of July Freedom Parade. Line-up from Pontotoc Junior High School, down Main Street to Square and return. Line-up for the parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Picayune: The 2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration in Friendship Park begins at noon and continues through 10 p.m. There will be a Kids Zone, Kids Dance Party, Golf Cart Parade, live music, and more! Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Starkville: 4th of July Independence Day Celebration and Free Pool Day at the Starkville Sportsplex. Pool Day begins at 10 a.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 4 p.m. with food, music, and fireworks. www.starkvilleparks.org
- Tupelo: Featuring plenty of live music, food, vendors, and fireworks, enjoy the All-America City Family Picnic in the Park at Ballard Park from 3:30 p.m. until the fireworks just about 9 p.m. For a full listing of music, including the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, visit www.tupelo.net
- Vicksburg: Celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Vicksburg with live music and fireworks. The event begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Try to find a spot along Washington Street between Jackson Street and Grove Street.