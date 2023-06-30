Domestic violence investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man charged with burglary, breaking into residence

Published 4:21 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested this week for burglary and breaking into a Mississippi residence.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Clarente Alexander, 31, of Oxford, was arrested after Oxford Police officers were called to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Officers were called to a Mississippi residence on Anchorage Road on June 26, 2023.

After an investigation, Alexander was charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling.

Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond. Drug Court placed a hold on Alexander.

