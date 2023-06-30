Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in May

Published 4:45 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Stacker

Lizardflms // Shutterstock

Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in May

Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices finally fell, after a run of increases spanning back to September 2020.

Grocery prices remained relatively unchanged in May at a 0.1% increase, following two consecutive months of decreases, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It certainly didn’t undo the two years of historically high inflation, and prices were still up 5.8% from May 2022. But urban prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products.

Many factors have contributed to past surges in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods, extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lasting effects of COVID-19.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit farther at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in May, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Dried macaroni noodles.

Canva

#12. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.2%
– Annual change in cost: +12.9%
– May 2023 cost: $1.46

A plastic clear container of chocolate chip cookies.

pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#11. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.8%
– Annual change in cost: +14.4%
– May 2023 cost: $5.15

Bananas in a pile.

Canva

#10. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%
– Annual change in cost: -2.2%
– May 2023 cost: $0.63

Baskets of naval oranges.

Canva

#9. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.2%
– Annual change in cost: -2.2%
– May 2023 cost: $1.51

Grocery shelves stocked with various cheeses.

Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock

#8. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.7%
– Annual change in cost: +3.5%
– May 2023 cost: $5.84

A loaf of sliced white bread on a cutting board.

Canva

#7. White bread (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.9%
– Annual change in cost: +21.5%
– May 2023 cost: $1.95

A grocery store shelf filled with various brands of bread.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#6. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2%
– Annual change in cost: +12.7%
– May 2023 cost: $2.50

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

MM Stock // Shutterstock

#5. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.4%
– Annual change in cost: +8.5%
– May 2023 cost: $5.81

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.

Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#4. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.6%
– Annual change in cost: +14.9%
– May 2023 cost: $6.45

Bright red tomatoes with green tops.

Canva

#3. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.1%
– Annual change in cost: -1.2%
– May 2023 cost: $1.80

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#2. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -7.8%
– Annual change in cost: +9.4%
– May 2023 cost: $2.67

Closeup of white eggs in a carton.

Canva

#1. Eggs (per doz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -18.5%
– Annual change in cost: -6.9%
– May 2023 cost: $2.67

