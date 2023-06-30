Mississippi man dead after altercation with police

Published 6:56 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died Friday afternoon following an altercation with an Enterprise Police Department officer.

What we know:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Enterprise Police Department that occurred on June 30 around 3:30 p.m. on River Road in Stonewall.

Officers were attempting to serve the subject when an altercation ensued leading to the subject receiving fatal injuries. The officer did not receive any injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

