Mississippi Skies: Will rain cool us off Saturday? Published 9:52 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings remain for the Magnolia State Saturday, but there is now a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in more places than we’ve had the past few days. There aren’t any great chances of rain, but the coverage area of the small chances we have is much larger. Every region of the state has the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon and evening, except for the Gulf Coast.

The tropics remain quiet for now, too. There is only one disturbance the National Hurricane Center is watching and chances for development are low. It’s also far enough to the north that it wouldn’t be a danger to the Gulf.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower later in the afternoon and evening. High of 99 and heat index of 110. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Increasing cloudy with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 110. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Increasing cloudy with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 111. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 109. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 78.