Dead body found in river identified as utility contract worker

Published 1:47 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A dead body found in a river in south Mississippi has been identified as a utility worker who had been trimming trees near power lines.

Jackson County officials confirmed the dead man is Salvado Garcia, 41, of Mexico. He is believed to have drowned.

His body was found Thursday in the Dog River in the Big Point community.

Officials with Mississippi Power Company told WLOX-TV that Garcia was working for a contractor tasked with trimming trees from near power lines that crossed the river.

