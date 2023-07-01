MHP’s holiday enforcement begins Monday Published 10:05 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is preparing for the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, which will begin on Monday, July 3, at 6 a.m. and conclude on Tuesday, July 4, at midnight.

To promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes, MHP will utilize high-visibility enforcement activities over the Holiday Travel Period. Troopers will monitor motorists to deter speeding and distracted driving and use safety checkpoints to encourage seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

“As we gather with friends and family on this Independence Day, let’s not forget the privilege we have to be citizens of America,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Let’s also remember to thank our law enforcement officers and agencies across the state who will continue to be enforcing safety for all Mississippians this holiday weekend. Stay safe!”

“The 4th of July holiday allows us to celebrate our national independence as United States citizens with our family and friends,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “Let us be mindful and concerned for the safety of everyone traveling during this holiday period. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will enforce laws to promote a safe Independence Day. Don’t take risks; please buckle up and drive safe!”

During the 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 224 crashes with one fatality. There were also 168 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems along with 272 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.