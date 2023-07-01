Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible Sunday, Monday in parts of the state Published 10:02 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

We’re beginning to have better chances for rain and storms across the state, but with that chance comes a severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

A Level 1 has been issued for parts of the state Sunday that include the Delta region and parts of north Mississippi. A Level 1 has been issued for Monday for the Delta, north Mississippi, and eastern Mississippi north of Meridian. The main risks for both days are strong winds and hail. Even though the risk area doesn’t include other parts of the state, everyone could still see storms on the stronger side.

Rain chances for still on the low side for most of us during the day Sunday, but get better Sunday night, Monday, and Independence Day. Anyone with plans to attend events Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday nights should check individual event social media pages to be sure plans haven’t been adapted if storms do fire up.

Our temperatures are going to be a few degrees lower this week, but humidity levels will still be oppressive. More widespread rain chances will help give us a little break at times.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A storm or two could become strong to severe. High of 96 and heat index of 105. Rain becomes more widespread in the evening and overnight. Low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a couple showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 96 and heat index of 110. A few more showers in the evening and overnight. Low of 75.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High of 98 and heat index of 110. Mostly cloudy with a shower or two overnight. Low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a couple showers and storms possible in the afternoon. High of 95 and heat index of 105. A very slight chance of a shower or storm in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 76.