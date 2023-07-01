Part of Mississippi neighborhood evacuated after old military munitions found in house being remodeled Published 5:34 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Homeowners in a Mississippi neighborhood were asked to temporarily evacuate when a bomb squad was called in to investigate the discovery of an old military ordnance in a neighboring house that was under renovation,

Police in Southaven were called on Friday to the house that was being remodeled on Clarington Drive and Greenbrook Parkway.

“While working in the residence’s attic, construction workers located a small amount of what appears to be old military ordnance,” the post on social media said.

“There is not believed to be any danger to the public; however, out of an abundance of caution, officers have blocked the road near the residence and asked nearby homeowners to temporarily evacuate the area,” the post continued.

Police requested the help of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to remove the munitions.

The scene has been cleared and homeowners have been allowed to return to their homes.

