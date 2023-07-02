Mississippi man charged after shooting that killed three, including pregnant woman and her unborn child Published 1:24 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

Three people are dead, an a 21-year-old is in custody Sunday morning after a Saturday night shooting in Brookhaven.

At approximately 10:56 p.m., Brookhaven Police responded to Brookwood Apartments on South Railroad Avenue to reports of gunshots.

Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, and her brother LaMarcus Rockingham, 30, had been shot and killed, according to Chief Kenneth Collins. Ferdinand was pregnant and the baby was also killed in the domestic situation, Collins said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kevin White, fled the scene. He was arrested a little while later in the county.

“Thank you to Sheriff Steve Rushing and his officers with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their help,” said Collins.

The incident remains under investigation.