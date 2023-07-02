Mississippi Skies: Rainy week begins. Will Monday night’s celebrations be washed out with severe risk? Published 10:11 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

Our pattern change begins Monday across the state with much better chances of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are going to be a few degrees cooler for most of us, but still hot and humid.

Monday will bring chances for late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms for all of us with the better chances in central Mississippi. A Level 1 risk stretches from Laurel to Magee to Port Gibson and includes all of central Mississippi and most of northern Mississippi.

The chance for severe storms is mainly from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Risks include hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but any storm that develops could become strong to severe.

As far as events go, a couple celebrations could get wet and there will be a lightning danger with storms, but right now, it seems delays instead of cancellations would suffice.

There is a Level 1 risk for the same area Tuesday afternoon and evening, too.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a shower or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High near 93 and heat index near 101. A few more showers and storms overnight with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. High near 91 and heat index near 102. Patchy fog overnight. Low of 73.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the late afternoon and evening. High of 94 and heat index of 106. Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 92. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 77.