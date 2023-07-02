Silver Alert issued for missing Mississippi man

Published 9:43 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Leroy Early of Vicksburg.  He is described as a black male, 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes. He has a burn mark on his left arm.

He was last seen walking west Saturday at about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Second Avenue.

Family members say Leroy Early suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Leroy Early, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.

