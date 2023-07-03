Early morning fire knocks out Mississippi town’s fried chicken source until further notice

Published 7:36 am Monday, July 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi city will be without one source of fried chicken after a fire broke out Sunday morning, knocking out the restaurant until further notice.

Columbia, Mississippi, fire officials said firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at Popeye’s at approximately 7:36 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews found the restaurant’s fryer was on fire when they arrived. Crews ventilated smoke from the building and extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers.

Crews said the bulk of the fire was extinguished by a fire suppression system built into the kitchen’s vent hoods.

No one was reported injured, but the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

