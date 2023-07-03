Lightning strike kills 31 cows on Alabama farm

Published 1:41 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Photo courtesy Tim Gardner

Lightning on Saturday struck a tree on a farm in Cullman County, Alabama, and in the process killed 31 cows, the property owner confirmed.

The lightning strike happened on Daymon Gardner’s farm in Cullman County, but Gardner said the cattle killed belonged to another farmer, Cody Gilley, who leases property from Gardner.

“This happened on Saturday, July 1, about 100 yards behind our house on our farm,” Daymon Gardner wrote on social media. “Cody Gilley leases our pasture. The cattle belong to him. (The) lightning killed 31 head.

“Thanks for all the outpouring asking if they could help or send money or donate cattle to replace,” Gardner wrote.

“With all the bad that is going on in our world it is good to know that there is still a lot on good people and God is definitely still in control. Thank you, my friends.”

Apparently, the cattle were seeking shelter from the storm when the lightning struck.

The loss of the cows, which were being raised for bee, is expected to top $25,000.

