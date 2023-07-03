Lightning strikes Mississippi court building, starts fire, officials say Published 7:47 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Lightning was blamed for a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a court building in a small, Mississippi town.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded Sunday afternoon to the Itawamba County Justice Court building Sunday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.

Fire crews said they believe the fire was likely caused by lightning striking the building.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time and no one was reported as injured.

The extent of damage to the building was still unclear late Sunday as fire crews continued to tamp down hot spots in the building.