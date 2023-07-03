Missing Mississippi man found by police; unfortunately they say he had drugs on him so they arrested him Published 1:56 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

A Mississippi man reported missing on Saturday was found, but promptly arrested for drug possession and other charges.

The family of Jake Douglas McDonald, 25, had reported him missing on Saturday after he failed to show up after dropping a friend off.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with other law enforcement agencies in the region kicked into action looking for McDonald.

Sandersville police officers spotted McDonald allegedly in possession of drugs.

He was charged with:

Careless driving.

Driving without insurance.

Possession of a controlled substance, Schedule 2.

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.