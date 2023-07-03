Mississippi mom charged in child’s hot-car death, released on bond Published 8:57 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

A Mississippi mother has been charged after her 22-month-old child died after being left in a hot car while the mother went to work.

The incident was discovered on June 10 in Hernando, Mississippi, when Quantella Towns arrived at the local hospital in Southaven with her then dead 22-month-old child.

After an investigation, Towns was arrested and charged with depriving the child of necessities with substantial harm along with several other charges.

Towns reportedly worked an entire shift at a fast food restaurant while the child was in the car.

Towns was released on bond, though her charges may be upgraded as the investigation continues, officials said.