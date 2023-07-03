Mississippi Skies: Widespread storms, possible severe weather could dampen celebrations Published 9:44 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Tuesday may be a good day to catch up on the movie watchlist or inside chores as rainy, stormy weather returns to the state. The morning will be sunny to partly cloudy for most of us, but storms in the afternoon will be threatening to put a damper on Independence Day festivities. Rain chances are higher than the normal summertime threat we’ve had the past few days, but some places will clear out early enough in the evening for a few events. Just be sure to be prepared for a shower and check event updates if you’re traveling too far!

A Level 1 severe risk covers most of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

Tuesday begins a stretch of several days of high rain chances.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 90. Showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible in the morning, becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 90 and a heat index of 100. A few isolated showers and storms in the evening. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 72.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high of 93 and a heat index of 107. Showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 92. Showers and storms likely in the afternoon. A few showers and storms remaining in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 77.