Pornhub blocks Mississippi users citing new state law, privacy issues Published 10:56 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

One of America’s most popular, if least discussed publicly, pornography websites began blocking Mississippi visitors this weekend in response to a new state law aimed at protecting children from seeing pornography.

Pornhub.com officially announced last week plans to pull the plug on content for users from Mississippi and Virginia (yes, the state whose slogan is “Virginia is for lovers) after the states enacted new age verification laws.

Mississippi’s law is Senate Bill 2346, which went in effect on Saturday.

The new laws – aimed at limiting easy access to pornography by children – requires pornography sites to verify the user’s age by asking them to provide government-issued identification.

The site has also limited access to users in Utah and Louisiana as well. Laws in Montana and Texas are expected to go into effect later this year.

Mississippi visitors to Pornhub.com see a non-porn video of an adult film actress reading a statement explaining the company’s position on the new laws.

Pornhub, in a public post on Twitter outlined their complaints about the new Mississippi and Virginia laws.

“If you haven’t heard, elected officials around the United States have started to introduce laws aimed at preventing children from accessing material harmful to minors online.”

“This is great. We’ve support this for years. We believe that any law to this effect must preserve user safety and privacy and must effectively protect children from accessing content intended for adults.”

“Unfortunately, the way many elected officials have chosen to implement these laws is haphazard and dangerous.”

The statement goes on to suggest that the when a similar law was enacted in Louisiana, their site traffic dropped 80 percent.

“These people did not stop looking for porn. They just migrated to other corners of the internet that don’t ask users to verify age, that don’t follow the law, that don’t take user safety seriously, and that often don’t even moderate content.”

The statement suggests the only true way to verify identity and preserve privacy is to have the age verification happen at the device level, which many devices already have included.