Alabama man drowned dog at beach trying to get rid of fleas, police say

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An Alabama man was arrested after he allegedly drowned his dog in the Gulf of Mexico on Dauphin Island, a TV station reported.

Shawn Taulbee, 54, of Theodore, Alabama, allegedly took the dog to the beach because it had fleas, reported FOX 10 News.

Police said Taulbee dragged the dog into the water and back out of the water repeatedly.

The dog eventually died.

Two witnesses spotted the incident and called police.

Taulbee has been charged with cruelty to animals.

