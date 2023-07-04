Big achievements: Mississippi school celebrates 100 percent passing rate on state test while another student invited to art exhibition Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The Mississippi School of the Arts recently announced its students had a 100 percent pass rate on the U.S. History state test for 2023.

Additionally, MSA visual arts alum Kwasi Butler has been selected as a 2023 Mississippi Invitational Artist by the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Primarily a painter, Butler’s art is a representation of his innermost thoughts as he captivates viewers with the use of vibrant colors and unique details found in his artworks.

His work is currently on display at MMA.

“My paintings are reflections of myself. I focus on capturing the presence of the moment I’m in, leaving no stone unturned,” Butler said. “Color is my way of communicating the intensity of the emotional state I’m in.”