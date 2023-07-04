Fight outside Mexican restaurant in Mississippi turns deadly, 1 killed, 1 shot Published 10:05 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

One person was killed and another injured Monday afternoon after a fight turned deadly outside a Mississippi restaurant, sheriff’s deputies said.

The incident started just before 5 p.m. on Monday when the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that people were fighting at Mexico Grill restaurant, located at 3669 US Highway 61 N in Tunica, Mississippi.

The caller advised that an individual had been shot outside of the restaurant.

Sheriff deputies and Pafford EMS were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with one subject that had been shot. The victim was treated on scene by Pafford Emergency Medical Service, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Tunica County Coroner. The man was later identified as 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson, aka “He Man” of Tunica.

Another person was shot and injured and left the scene in a private vehicle that was later stopped north of Tunica.

The individual was transported to Region One Medical Center by Pafford EMS to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Cortez Wilkins, 43, of Tunica, has been identified as a person of interest in reference to this homicide investigation. Wilkins is currently in the custody of Tunica County Sheriff’s Office for questioning related to this incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public that if you know any information regarding this homicide investigation, to please contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.