Mississippi man arrested for sexual battery

Published 7:53 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested for three counts of sexual battery.

Tupelo Police said through a statement that officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a report of inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

After further investigation, Javarus Shackelford, 26, of Tupelo, was taken into custody by the Tupelo Police Department and charged with three counts of Sexual Battery by a Person in Position of Authority.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Shackelford to be held without bond. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

