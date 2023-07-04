Mississippi parents arrested after child tests positive for methamphetamine

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi couple have been arrested after law enforcement investigators said their child tested positive for methamphetamine, a TV station reported.

Leslie Burks and Joseph Alford were arrested on Saturday on child abuse charges, WTVA-TV reported.

The child, whose age was not released, test positive for methamphetamine prompting Mississippi’s Child Protective Services officials to contact the sheriff.

