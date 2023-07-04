Mississippi Skies: Wednesday brings best chances of rain, storms of the week; more severe weather possible Published 7:46 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday will bring the best chances for rain and storms of the week. While the afternoon has the best chances for thunderstorms, it could be rainy all day for some of us, especially in the northern and southern regions of Mississippi.

We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but a storm or two could be on the strong side. The biggest threats are heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. A Level 1 severe risk covers most of the Magnolia State Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be another day of the same soggy pattern, but we should go back to the normal summertime heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon storms by Friday or Saturday through the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected in the Atlantic for the next 48 hours.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the late morning until late afternoon. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy with a high near 90. Partly cloudy with a shower or storm possibly overnight. Low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely, mainly in the afternoon. A storm or two could be severe. High of 91 and heat index up to 99. A few showers and storms in the evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms are possible all day and evening. A storm or two could be severe. High of 91 and heat index of 103. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 94 and heat index of 105. A few more showers and storms in the evening with a low of 75.