One of three escaped juveniles back in custody, sheriff says

Published 10:16 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officials said one of the three juveniles who overpowered a guard and escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Mississippi has been recaptured. The remaining two escapees remain on the run.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Robert Earl Smith Jr. was arrested Monday night in Yazoo City.

The whereabouts of Tayshon Holmes, 17, and Jashon Jones, 15, are still unknown.

The three are accused of overpowering a guard around midnight on Tuesday, June 27.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder.

Holmes is charged with aggravated assault.

Jones is charged with armed robbery and stealing a car.

