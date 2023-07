Teen girl killed, 3 others injured in ATV accident Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

A Mississippi teen was killed Tuesday night and three others injured when the ATV the four were riding crashed, a TV station reported.

Kydria Watson was killed in Anguilla, Mississippi, at approximately 6 p.m., WLBT-TV reported.

Watson and three other girls were reportedly riding on an ATV when an accident occurred.

The extent of the injuries of the other girls was not immediately clear.