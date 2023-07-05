Investigators hope dead man’s tattoos help identify body found off Mississippi beach Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Mississippi sheriff’s investigators hope with the public’s help a dead man’s tattoo may offer clues to the man’s identity.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public’s help after a man’s dead body was found Friday in the water off Belle Fontaine beach near the St. Andrews community.

Investigator say they hope details about the man’s body, including some unique tattoos might help identify him.

The man had a tattoo on his chest that says “Sticks, a “TE” tattoo on his left arm, and a blue “V” on his left thigh.

He was wearing a blue “Evening in Paris” t-shirt, khaki shorts, brown belt and blue and white Under Armour shoes.

He also had on an “HIV Confidential Testing” bracelet and a “Know Your Status Be in Control” bracelet.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said an autopsy is pending on the man.

This case is being treated as a homicide.

If you recognize the tattoos, the clothing the man wore or have any information, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-7063.