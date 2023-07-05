Mississippi city’s favorite frozen dessert place is about to be transformed, owner says; here’s what we know Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A Mississippi’s favorite dessert spot is about to undergo some big changes, but never fear, says the owner, the sweet, cold stuff is still going to be available.

Adam Cook, who owns the Bop’s Frozen Custard franchise in Vicksburg, announced earlier this week that the store would soon be dropping the Bop’s branding as the franchise company with the frozen custard company with locations in approximately half a dozen Mississippi cities is making corporate changes after a acquisition.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Cook wrote on social media. “After 10 years here, that time has come for us! Bop’s Frozen Custard Corporate has undergone ownership changes and decided not to renew our franchise here in Vicksburg.”

“That being said, this isn’t goodbye! In the coming weeks, the Bop’s sign and name will come down and we will be rebranding under our own new name!”

Cook told customers that while a few menu items would have to change, the new brand, The Scoop Eats & Treats, will soon offer items that they previously could not, under the Bop’s franchise agreement.

“Change isn’t always bad but sometimes necessary!” Cook wrote. “In the meantime stop by to see us for all your old favorites and we look forward to serving you in the future. Any questions please feel free to message us here.”