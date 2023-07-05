Mississippi fireworks display sparks fire on island set aside as nature preserve Published 8:03 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A spark from a Mississippi fireworks show on Tuesday night apparently caused a fire to break out on an island mostly set aside as a natural wildlife habitat.

The City of Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show was set to go off Tuesday night with, 1,000 mortar shells on tap to be fired from a barge located offshore from Deer Island.

But at some point during the planned 17-minute display, one of the projectiles started a fire on the island, prompting fire crews to scramble into action.

Witnesses said they could see the flames from the area of U.S. 90. Crews extinguished the fire by approximately 10 p.m., WLOX TV reported.

The fireworks show was sponsored by the Boom Boom Committee and was a tradition for nearly 50 years, starting in the mid-1970s.

Deer Island sits just offshore from Biloxi and the majority of it is owned by the State of Mississippi, which has set the land aside as part of the Coastal Preserve, an endeavor to preserve the wetland ecosystems.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire.