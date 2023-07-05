Mississippi man charged with ‘severely’ beating children, sheriff says Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with severely beating several children, a county sheriff said.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said in a written news releases that his deputies had arrested Dalton Melton, 22, and charged him with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic violence, aggravated assault.

The investigation began, Phelps said, when deputies were called Monday to a residence in Pope, a small community in Panola County.

Deputies found several children that has been “severely assaulted,” Phelps said.

Melton was identified as the suspect and a search for him ensued as he’d fled the scene, Phelps said.

Melton’s vehicle was located and deputies made a traffic stop on him and then made the arrest.