Mississippi man held without bond for allegedly murdering two adults, unborn baby Published 9:35 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A Brookhaven man has had his initial court appearance following his arrest on multiple murder charges.

Kelvin White, of 325 South Railroad Ave., appeared in Brookhaven Municipal Court Monday, July 3, where he was ordered to be held in Lincoln County Jail without bond, according to court records.

On Saturday, July 1 — White’s 21st birthday — Brookhaven Police officers were called to the South Railroad Avenue address on reports of gunfire.

Officers found two people who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds — Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, and her brother LaMarcus Rockingham, 30. Both were killed in what BPD Chief Kenneth Collins called “some type of domestic situation.”

Ferdinand was also pregnant, and the unborn child was killed, as well.

White had fled the scene but was apprehended a little while later in the county with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

White has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder.

This is the family’s third tragic loss in 2023. The sibling’s uncle, Jerry Ferdinand, died in February on the same city block when the Brookwood Apartments caught fire. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

This case remains under investigation.