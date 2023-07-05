Mississippi Skies: More storms continue with another severe risk Published 9:29 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Thursday is going to be another day of decent rain chances throughout the state. Southern Mississippi has the best chances for rain and storms the entire day while northern and central Mississippi will be more of an afternoon event.

Although every day has rain chances this week, Thursday and Thursday night have the best chances until Sunday. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but we could have a stronger storm or two in places.

A Level 1 risk covers western Mississippi, especially along the Mississippi River. The risks include strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 101. A shower or storm possible overnight with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High of 98. A few showers and storms overnight with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high of 91 and heat index of 103. Showers and storms continue into the evening with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms likely with a high of 92. Rain continues into the evening with a low of 74 overnight.