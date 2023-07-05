Snake knocks out power to thousands in Alabama, power cooperative says Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A snake poking his head where it didn’t belong knocked out power to thousands of Alabama residents, an electric cooperative reported on social media Wednesday.

Officials with the Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative first believed the outage was caused by TVA, but then its crews discovered the real problem – a nosey snake met his demise inside a substation.

The snake knocked out power to the cooperative which has approximately 19,000 customer/members, just before noon on Wednesday.

“We located the problem and thought we would share with our members,” the cooperative wrote on social media. “Look close. A snake made his way into the Albertville Primary Substation and knocked out the majority of our system. Thank you to everyone for being patient.”

Power was restored a short time after the problem was located.