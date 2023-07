Family-favorite Mississippi restaurant damaged by early morning blaze Published 6:19 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

A fire broke out at Williams Good Ole Days Buffet in Prentiss early this morning.

Firefighters received a call from a passerby at approximately 4:30 a.m. stating there was smoke coming from the restaurant.

According to Prentiss Fire Chief Wayne Bass, the building was saved, but sustained heavy damage.

It is unclear at this time what started the blaze.

The Prentiss Headlight