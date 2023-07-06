Former Ole Miss Rebel smacks first Major League home run

Published 7:53 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Former Ole Miss Rebel baseball standout hit his first Major League Baseball home run Tuesday in his rookie season with the Houston Astros.

Grae Kessinger hit the home run in the bottom of the third inning to put the first run on the scoreboard as the Astros went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday.

Kessinger’s Fourth of July home run gave the Astros the early lead.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Oxford, Mississippi, native was drafted by the Astros in 2019. He was first called up to the official, 40-man roster on June 5.

He got his first Major League hit on June 11.

More News

Pedestrian killed instantly when struck by car on highway in Mississippi

Mississippi teen accused of murder faces charges in court

It’s beginning to look a lot of Christmas… in July for Mississippi community

Mississippi man held without bond for allegedly murdering two adults, unborn baby

Print Article