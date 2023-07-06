Last 2 of 43 juvenile escapees recaptured after June escape Published 4:39 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The last two of three juveniles who escaped a correctional facility last month have been captured.

Escapees Tayshon Holmes, 17, Jashon Jones, 15, were captured Thursday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

A third escapee, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 16, was captured on July 3.

The trio escaped the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center just before midnight on June 27 by overpowering a guard and taking the guard’s keys.

Holmes and Jones are also persons of interest in a Thursday morning carjacking.