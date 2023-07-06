Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price Published 1:05 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels not seen for over two decades, and the number of home sales has been on the decline since its pandemic peak.

Homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, though that increase has slowed a bit, too. Some homes are still selling for slightly more than the list price, and sellers continue to have the upper hand in some markets.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over the asking price. Data shows sales for May 2023. Metros with fewer than 300 home sales do not appear on this list. Metro areas are ranked on the average sale-to-list ratio—a ratio of sale price divided by list price—for homes that sold in May. Values are rounded to the nearest hundredth. Also listed are the metro area’s median listing prices for homes on the market in May and median sale prices for those homes that sold during that month.

#50. Warren, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $310,000

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 2,894

– Share that sold above list: 51.0%

#49. Los Angeles, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $899,000

– Median sale price: $844,250

– Total homes sold: 4,666

– Share that sold above list: 50.9%

#48. Olympia, Washington

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $520,000

– Median sale price: $504,000

– Total homes sold: 329

– Share that sold above list: 49.8%

#47. San Diego, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $875,000

– Median sale price: $850,000

– Total homes sold: 2,256

– Share that sold above list: 52.7%

#46. Vallejo, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $585,000

– Median sale price: $585,000

– Total homes sold: 397

– Share that sold above list: 56.2%

#45. Rockford, Illinois

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $169,900

– Median sale price: $170,000

– Total homes sold: 347

– Share that sold above list: 55.6%

#44. Charlottesville, Virginia

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $475,000

– Median sale price: $463,750

– Total homes sold: 319

– Share that sold above list: 49.2%

#43. Durham, North Carolina

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $443,950

– Median sale price: $430,000

– Total homes sold: 824

– Share that sold above list: 48.1%

#42. Washington, DC

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $559,900

– Median sale price: $560,000

– Total homes sold: 5,624

– Share that sold above list: 51.0%

#41. Cincinnati, Ohio

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $289,900

– Median sale price: $289,502

– Total homes sold: 2,316

– Share that sold above list: 49.0%

#40. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $319,900

– Median sale price: $309,175

– Total homes sold: 420

– Share that sold above list: 40.7%

#39. Baltimore, Maryland

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $374,925

– Median sale price: $370,000

– Total homes sold: 3,343

– Share that sold above list: 51.4%

#38. Seattle, Washington

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $799,950

– Median sale price: $800,000

– Total homes sold: 3,166

– Share that sold above list: 45.4%

#37. Lansing, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $225,000

– Median sale price: $209,000

– Total homes sold: 546

– Share that sold above list: 51.5%

#36. Elgin, Illinois

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $334,900

– Median sale price: $328,995

– Total homes sold: 812

– Share that sold above list: 55.8%

#35. New Brunswick, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $539,900

– Median sale price: $479,000

– Total homes sold: 2,292

– Share that sold above list: 52.0%

#34. Omaha, Nebraska

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $305,000

– Median sale price: $307,000

– Total homes sold: 1,208

– Share that sold above list: 48.0%

#33. Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $395,000

– Median sale price: $370,000

– Total homes sold: 4,105

– Share that sold above list: 51.5%

#32. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $345,000

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 719

– Share that sold above list: 51.0%

#31. St. Louis, Missouri

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $249,900

– Median sale price: $250,743

– Total homes sold: 3,219

– Share that sold above list: 52.7%

#30. Providence, Rhode Island

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $455,450

– Median sale price: $431,000

– Total homes sold: 1,320

– Share that sold above list: 56.5%

#29. Columbus, Ohio

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $340,000

– Median sale price: $340,000

– Total homes sold: 2,445

– Share that sold above list: 53.7%

#28. Santa Rosa, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $849,000

– Median sale price: $830,000

– Total homes sold: 390

– Share that sold above list: 50.8%

#27. Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $400,000

– Median sale price: $415,000

– Total homes sold: 412

– Share that sold above list: 54.4%

#26. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $484,900

– Median sale price: $435,000

– Total homes sold: 1,779

– Share that sold above list: 54.4%

#25. Camden, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $320,000

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 1,209

– Share that sold above list: 59.1%

#24. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $268,700

– Median sale price: $260,000

– Total homes sold: 371

– Share that sold above list: 55.3%

#23. Bridgeport, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $681,500

– Median sale price: $589,900

– Total homes sold: 819

– Share that sold above list: 56.2%

#22. Frederick, Maryland

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $550,000

– Median sale price: $575,000

– Total homes sold: 1,352

– Share that sold above list: 58.1%

#21. Albany, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $309,900

– Median sale price: $293,000

– Total homes sold: 672

– Share that sold above list: 57.4%

#20. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $579,311

– Median sale price: $519,500

– Total homes sold: 438

– Share that sold above list: 63.0%

#19. Richmond, Virginia

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $375,000

– Median sale price: $370,000

– Total homes sold: 1,580

– Share that sold above list: 58.9%

#18. New Haven, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $339,000

– Median sale price: $330,000

– Total homes sold: 749

– Share that sold above list: 61.5%

#17. Boston, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $749,900

– Median sale price: $700,000

– Total homes sold: 3,384

– Share that sold above list: 60.9%

#16. Madison, Wisconsin

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $390,000

– Median sale price: $396,000

– Total homes sold: 711

– Share that sold above list: 58.2%

#15. Springfield, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $324,950

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 479

– Share that sold above list: 64.7%

#14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $309,000

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 1,584

– Share that sold above list: 63.6%

#13. San Francisco, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $1,462,500

– Median sale price: $1,500,000

– Total homes sold: 889

– Share that sold above list: 56.2%

#12. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $437,000

– Median sale price: $425,000

– Total homes sold: 758

– Share that sold above list: 69.3%

#11. Green Bay, Wisconsin

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $309,900

– Median sale price: $286,500

– Total homes sold: 303

– Share that sold above list: 65.0%

#10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $320,000

– Median sale price: $330,000

– Total homes sold: 1,022

– Share that sold above list: 57.7%

#9. Syracuse, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $205,000

– Median sale price: $197,750

– Total homes sold: 466

– Share that sold above list: 59.7%

#8. Portland, Maine

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $550,000

– Median sale price: $480,000

– Total homes sold: 569

– Share that sold above list: 58.0%

#7. San Jose, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $1,452,944

– Median sale price: $1,478,500

– Total homes sold: 1,209

– Share that sold above list: 65.0%

#6. Newark, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $545,000

– Median sale price: $526,920

– Total homes sold: 1,704

– Share that sold above list: 64.8%

#5. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $475,000

– Median sale price: $459,900

– Total homes sold: 363

– Share that sold above list: 71.6%

#4. Oakland, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.05

– Median list price: $899,000

– Median sale price: $950,000

– Total homes sold: 2,048

– Share that sold above list: 67.4%

#3. Hartford, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.05

– Median list price: $324,950

– Median sale price: $330,000

– Total homes sold: 1,063

– Share that sold above list: 71.8%

#2. Buffalo, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.05

– Median list price: $227,750

– Median sale price: $230,000

– Total homes sold: 783

– Share that sold above list: 62.7%

#1. Rochester, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.12

– Median list price: $199,999

– Median sale price: $232,504

– Total homes sold: 774

– Share that sold above list: 72.7%