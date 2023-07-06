Mississippi Skies: A few storms Friday, widespread rain this weekend Published 8:24 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

We’ll have another round of summertime thunderstorms Friday, but this weekend is looking like we may have a washout, especially Sunday. There is a slight risk of severe storms in northern Mississippi Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, the risk is for heavy rain, hail, and strong wind.

We’ll begin Friday with mostly sunny skies across most of the state. Rain chances return Friday afternoon with widespread showers and storms across the Magnolia State. Rain could begin in the late morning in southern Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 88. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High near 90. A few remaining showers and storms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 71.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny in the morning, then showers and storms possible in the late morning and afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 103. A few remaining storms in the evening are possible before becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High of 93 and heat index up to 105. A couple of showers and storms possible in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 75.