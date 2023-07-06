Pedestrian killed instantly when struck by car on highway in Mississippi

Published 10:25 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday night, a Mississippi TV station reported.

WLOX-TV reported that Minh Phuong-Thi Quach, 60, of Ocean Springs, was killed instantly when she was struck by a car on U.S. 90 in Gautier.

Quach was walking along the eastbound lane of U.S. 90, just before 11 p.m. when she was struck.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or whether or not the driver was injured.

