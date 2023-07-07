Amazon to plant windmills in Mississippi Delta creating state’s first utility-scale wind farm Published 11:15 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Amazon is bringing the first large-scale wind farm to the Mississippi Delta, the company announced this week.

The Mississippi project is one of several the company has planned across the southeast.

Amazon’s expansion in the southeast includes five new solar and wind projects, bringing Amazon’s local total to 30 renewable energy projects in the region.

Once fully operational, the projects are expected to generate more than 7,500 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power more than 713,000 U.S. homes each year.

Amazon’s latest projects include Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm, and multiple solar farms in Arkansas and Georgia.

In addition, some local communities are already benefitting from clean energy now that several Amazon projects are operational, including Turkey Creek Solar Ranch in Kentucky, Bulldog Solar Farm and Sonny Solar Farm in Georgia, and a rooftop solar project at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“Amazon is on a path to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and we want to ensure the local communities where our customers live and work are also benefiting from the solar and wind projects that we support,” said Charley Daitch, director of Energy and Water Strategy at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“These energy projects are helping provide clean energy to local grids, create jobs, support local businesses and farmers, and boost the rural tax base in the southeast, which are all part of Amazon’s commitment to become a more sustainable company.”

In Tunica County, Mississippi, Amazon is supporting the Delta wind project, which is the state’s first utility-scale wind farm.

The facility will include 41 wind turbines powered by winds from the Mississippi Delta, and will be a dual-use operation, where the agricultural land will continue to be used for farming rice, soybeans, corn, and wheat under and around the turbines.

According to developer and owner-operator AES, the project is expected to bring tens of millions of dollars in consistent tax revenue to the county and school district, and is already generating local economic benefits, with dozens of people moving to the area to support the construction.

Several local contractors and suppliers have already been hired, and the project is expected to create nearly 300 jobs during peak construction, according to AES.