Drive a Honda or Acura? Recall issued for popular vehicles due to possible brake failure Published 11:28 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

A vehicle brand traditionally known for quality has found itself in another round of recalls, this time for its braking system.

Just a few weeks ago, Honda issued a recall for more than 1 million vehicles with problems in the rearview camera system. Now, more than 120,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs are being recalled due to possible brake failure.

According to information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), models included in the recall are certain 2020 and 2021 Civics, 2021 – 2023 Passports, 2021 – 2022 Pilots, 2020 – 2023 Ridgelines, and 2020 Acura MDXs.

“The brake master cylinder may have been improperly fastened to the brake booster assembly during production, resulting in loose or missing tie rod nuts,” the recall reads. “During application of the brake pedal, a bending load may occur upon the brake booster assembly tie rod studs. As a result, the tie rod studs may break, leading to the brake master cylinder separating from the brake booster assembly and a failure to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) 135 – Light vehicle brake systems.

“If the brake master cylinder separates from the brake booster assembly, the driver may experience diminished, or loss of, brake function, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.”

According to recall information, owners will be notified beginning Aug. 7, but concerned drivers may call 888-234-2138 ahead of time.

Recalled vehicles will be repaired for no charge. Owners may check for recalls with their VIN online by visiting the NHTSA website.